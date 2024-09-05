Outdoors

Popular Bean and Bear lakes trail reopens Friday on North Shore of Lake Superior

Shored up, the well-traveled section on the Superior Hiking Trail will open to hikers, while more work continues.

By Bob Timmons

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 5, 2024 at 7:58PM
Day-7 - One of the most stunning vistas along the Superior Hiking Trail is the overlook at Bean Lake north of Silver Bay. Here, father and son hikers, Tom and Ross Perigo enjoyed the evening view high above Bean Lake. ] Superior Hiking Trail. BRIAN PETERSON ¥ brian.peterson@startribune.com Superior Hiking Trail, MN 06/08/2018
The Bean Lake overlook, just north of Silver Bay, on the Superior Hiking Trail. (Brian Peterson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

One of the most-visited areas on the Superior Hiking Trail on Minnesota’s North Shore will reopen Friday.

Work that began in mid-May to rehabilitate the Bean and Bear Lakes Loop Trail is complete, according to the Superior Hiking Trail Association (SHTA). The trail includes stunning views of the inlands lakes — scenes that fill up visitors’ social feeds, especially in autumn.

More than 2 miles of the loop closed last spring to shore up troublesome and eroded hiking areas diminished by a combination of weather and heavy traffic. Crews improved the drainage on parts of the path, added a boardwalk, and did a lot of stone work with materials sourced from the trail area, said Lisa Luokkala, SHTA executive director.

“We are really satisfied with the work,” she added.

A new boardwalk on the Bean and Bear Lakes Loop Trail. (Superior Hiking Trail Association)

The Penn Creek and Bear Lake campsites also reopen Friday. Some work still is planned to improve the back side of the loop, as well as the Bear Lake campsite.

The reopening happens to overlap with the Superior Fall Trail Races this weekend, including the 100-mile ultramarathon trail race from Gooseberry Falls to Lutsen.

While the association is excited to reopen the trail loop, Luokkala cautioned about the overuse of the Bean and Bear lakes path — or any popular section of trail — and encouraged hikers to try new locations, too. Look up trail sections and maps at the association’s website, shta.org.

As part of its master planning, the association collected trail-use data for the first time in 2023. Last year, the trail had more than 407,000 visits during peak hiking season from May to November. Among other details, the group also found that day hiking accounted for the majority of use.

Bob Timmons

Outdoors reporter

Bob Timmons covers news across Minnesota's outdoors, from natural resources to recreation to wildlife.

