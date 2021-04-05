Here's how to keep up with the latest on today's game and more from around the major leagues.
Tap here for pitch-by-pitch updates, lineups and in-game boxscore
Latest news | Standings | League leaders
On the Twins: Statistics | Roster | Schedule | Transactions
Watch and listen: : Bally Sports North | Twins radio network | MLB.TV | Sirius/XM
On Twitter: Phil Miller | Megan Ryan | @Twins
More From Sports
Sports
The Latest: Denver's Ball Arena gets OK to boost attendance
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
The Wild Beat
Wild has game-time decisions for Game 6 vs. Golden Knights, Matt Boldy 'available'
Wild coach Dean Evason said the Wild has some game-time decisions to make before Game 6 against the Golden Knights at Xcel Energy Center.
Sports
Bereaved families slam ending of UK stadium disaster trial
Families of 96 Liverpool soccer fans who died in a stadium overcrowding disaster in 1989 slammed a British judge's decision to end the trial of two former police officers and an ex-lawyer on charges of perverting the course of justice.
Randball
'#heathout.' Coaches 'biggest enemy' is social media, United's Heath says
The Loons coach has had success with the Loons, but his tactics also draw strong opposition from supporters. The voices grew louder when the team, with lofty expectations this season, started 0-4.
Twins
Reusse: When Buxton returns, Twins will face 'fantastic' outfield problem
Injuries have provided young prospects Trevor Larnach and Alex Kirilloff with opportunities, and their production sets the stage for some interesting decisions.