ARLINGTON, Texas — Rocco Baldelli showed up for his Sunday morning press conference wearing a mask, and revealed that the Twins have once again been stricken by virus.

Just not the one you're thinking of.

"There's something being passed around the clubhouse. We've got about 10 guys who have a little bit of a cold," the Twins' manager said. "But I'll be honest, after all the COVID-related stuff that we've all been dealing with, a little cold hasn't bothered our guys as much as it normally would."

No one is sick enough to be out of the lineup, Baldelli said, though it's clear the Twins look forward to getting home tonight. But first, they'd like to finish off a sweep of the Rangers, and tie their longest winning streak of the season at four straight, with Kenta Maeda on the mound this afternoon for the 1:30 p.m. start.

Josh Donaldson remains sidelined by soreness in his right calf, but Baldelli said the fact that the Twins haven't placed him on the injured list is a good indication that they don't believe he will be out for long. Donaldson hasn't played since leaving Wednesday's game in Seattle in the second inning. Luis Arraez will man the position today.

Here are the lineups for today's game:

TWINS

Arraez 3B

Buxton CF

Larnach LF

Cruz DH

Kirilloff 1B

Polanco 2B

Kepler RF

Rortvedt C

Simmons SS

Maeda RHP

RANGERS

Kiner-Falefa SS

Lowe 1B

Garcia DH

Gallo RF

Solak CF

White 2B

Holt 3B

Martin LF

Trevino C

Dunning RHP