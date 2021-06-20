ARLINGTON, Texas — Rocco Baldelli showed up for his Sunday morning press conference wearing a mask, and revealed that the Twins have once again been stricken by virus.
Just not the one you're thinking of.
"There's something being passed around the clubhouse. We've got about 10 guys who have a little bit of a cold," the Twins' manager said. "But I'll be honest, after all the COVID-related stuff that we've all been dealing with, a little cold hasn't bothered our guys as much as it normally would."
No one is sick enough to be out of the lineup, Baldelli said, though it's clear the Twins look forward to getting home tonight. But first, they'd like to finish off a sweep of the Rangers, and tie their longest winning streak of the season at four straight, with Kenta Maeda on the mound this afternoon for the 1:30 p.m. start.
Josh Donaldson remains sidelined by soreness in his right calf, but Baldelli said the fact that the Twins haven't placed him on the injured list is a good indication that they don't believe he will be out for long. Donaldson hasn't played since leaving Wednesday's game in Seattle in the second inning. Luis Arraez will man the position today.
Here are the lineups for today's game:
TWINS
Arraez 3B
Buxton CF
Larnach LF
Cruz DH
Kirilloff 1B
Polanco 2B
Kepler RF
Rortvedt C
Simmons SS
Maeda RHP
RANGERS
Kiner-Falefa SS
Lowe 1B
Garcia DH
Gallo RF
Solak CF
White 2B
Holt 3B
Martin LF
Trevino C
Dunning RHP