Given the numerous injuries the Twins have had to deal with this season, it's become a regular sight to see them have three or more rookies in the lineup for any given game.

Friday's lineup against Detroit was no exception. The Twins started three rookies in 23-year-old right fielder Alex Kirilloff, 24-year-old left fielder Trevor Larnach and 23-year-old catcher Ben Rortvedt. On the bench were 22-year-old Gilberto Celestino and 24-year-old Ryan Jeffers, who both started Thursday, and 25-year-old Nick Gordon, who has started in center field — a position he never played before this year — five times this month.

"I think it's a lot of our young players settling into their roles, getting comfortable, getting consistent at-bats and going out there as a unit on a regular basis and doing their jobs and doing what comes naturally to them," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.

The rookies have had their ups and downs, but Kirilloff entered Friday with hits in 21 of his past 26 games; his .289 batting average over that span ranked third among rookies. Larnach had hit safely in 20 of his previous 28 games. Both Kirilloff and Larnach had seven home runs in 52 games. That ranks 13th among MLB rookies. And Jeffers hit his sixth home run of the season Thursday night.

"Some of these guys are guys we've known for a while, talked about but now they're settling in and going out there and being able to do it," Baldelli said. "The guys are going out there, having good at-bats. It's a deep group. … It's a good-looking lineup with some of those young guys out there."

Saturday's game will feature another rookie, albeit one on the mound: Righthander Bailey Ober is scheduled to make his fifth start at Target Field, five days after he earned his first major league victory July 5 against the Chicago White Sox. He struck out seven and gave up two hits and three walks in five innings of work.

Injury updates

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton is still recovering from a fractured hand he suffered on June 22 against Cincinnati at Target Field. Buxton narrowly missed making the American League roster for Tuesday's All-Star Game after finishing fourth in voting.

"If Buck had played some more games, I'm assuming he would have had an even better chance to even get voted in," Baldelli said. "I don't think there's been a better player in baseball for the amount of time that these guys have been on the field than Buck."

Baldelli said catcher Mitch Garver, who has been out for nearly six weeks because of a groin injury, caught a bullpen session Thursday. Garver and outfielder Jake Cave, who landed on the 60-day injured list in May because of a back injury, could both begin rehab assignments with Class AAA St. Paul next week, when the Saints are at home against Columbus for six games.

"We're going to continue to evaluate them, though, before we make a final call," Baldelli said. "But I think these guys are getting to the point where they can get back on the field and get some at-bats."