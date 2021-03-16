FORT MYERS, FLA. – Tyler Duffey's velocity is down. Way down. And he might try to get it even lower.

Oh, don't worry, his fastball is fine. The Twins righthander hit 92 mph during a 1-2-3 inning on Tuesday, striking out two in a Grapefruit League loss to the Pirates, and explained afterward that the recent dip in his velocity was merely the result of tinkering with mechanics, not any deterioration in his arm.

But Duffey, who relied mostly on his curveball when he was still a starter, this spring is trying to master a startling and entertaining variation. A slooooow curve.

Hitters "just can't wait on it. Everything is so geared for [high] velo now, it's hard for them to slow down," Duffey explained. "I was like, I want to see if I can do it. So I've tried here or there, and now I've gotten to where I'm really, really trying to slow it down."

Duffey's normal curveball spins in at around 80-85 mph. But the pitch he threw Pirates catcher Michael Perez on Tuesday? 71.5.

And the next batter, Tony Wolters, got one even slower: 69.5 mph.

How low can he go?

"I threw one, actually slipped throwing it, a couple outings ago. I think it was like 68," Duffey said. "I don't know if I can get below 60. It's definitely slow enough to change their eyes a little bit, though."

That's the idea, and it's one pioneered by Astros righthander Zack Grienke, who threw the slowest pitch by an actual pitcher in MLB last season — 52.8 mph. Rocco Baldelli isn't sure Duffey can slow it down that much, but likes the philosophy behind it.

"Duff, from very early on, probably from the very first bullpen I ever saw him throw, could always spin the ball in numerous ways and very efficiently and effectively," the manager said. "It's one of the skills he has, and I'm glad he's still experimenting with it."

Quick results

Duffey's regular curve was particularly effective Tuesday, getting six swing-and-misses and three quick outs, his best outing of the spring.

The slow pitch, which Duffey developed with the help of Ryne Harper while they were at Class AAA Rochester in 2018, is so unusual, and tumbles with such a sharp 12-to-6 motion, that many hitters don't even dare taking a swing, tantalizing as it might be, for fear of corkscrewing themselves into the ground.

He threw it to Eddie Rosario during batting practice last summer, "and he almost fell down swinging," Duffey said. "It's just so slow, it's like you don't want to swing at it because it's going to take you out of your game. Ultimately, if you can keep it over the plate, it can end up being a useful pitch. And it's fun."

A fun pitch like that needs a fun nickname, doesn't it?

Duffey has one, but it's an inside joke. "I keep calling it my changeup," he said with a laugh, "just because I don't have one."

Eye openers

Pittsburgh's Wilmer Difo on Tuesday lined a base hit toward the right-field corner in the sixth inning, rounded first base and slid into second for an apparent double. But Andrelton Simmons, seemingly merely watching the play near the bag, suddenly snatched the throw from Drew Maggi and slapped it on Difo's foot in one swift motion for a surprising out.

"There are certain players that just have a really good feel for spacing and timing, and for looking for ways to make things happen. Andrelton has all of those things," Baldelli said. "To see him snap a tag down like that and put himself in position to receive that ball basically right on the foot of the runner, it's fun. It's fun to watch."

Baldelli also complimented minor league outfielder Zander Wiel for a similar hustle play in the ninth, aggressively chasing a hit in the corner and turning it into an out.

Etc.

•The Twins' clubhouse reorganization takes place Wednesday, Baldelli said, with the pitchers moving from the minor league side, where they were stationed for COVID distancing, to the stadium to be with the position players.

"Big day tomorrow! We're going to get to hang out with our teammates," Duffey said. "I might meet some people, finally. Literally, I don't think I've met half the new guys on the team yet."

• A video clip of Pirates manager Derek Shelton being ejected from a game played on the scoreboard during batting practice, and then again as the teams prepared to start the game. Baldelli feigned innocence, if unconvincingly, about trying to embarrass his former bench coach.

"I don't know anything about that video. I didn't know that was actually taking place. I don't even know what you're talking about, because I didn't see it or hear anything about it," Baldelli said. "But as we all know, the internet is a beautiful, glorious place at times, and this could just be one of those examples."