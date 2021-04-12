The Twins game scheduled for Monday afternoon at Target Field against Boston was postponed following the fatal shooting of a Black motorist Sunday.

Daunte Wright was shot during a traffic stop by an police officer who, according to Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, deployed a service revolver instead of a Taser.

The Twins issued this statement:

"Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today's game.

"The decision was made by the Minnesota Twins after consultation with Major League Baseball, and local and state officials. Information regarding the rescheduling of today's game, and corresponding ticket details, will be released in the near future.

"The Minnesota Twins organization extends its sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright."

Manager Rocco Baldelli said pregame that president of baseball operations Derek Falvey had been on calls all morning discussing the possibility of postponing the game.

"All of us, all of us, especially us in Minnesota right now, are tired in a lot of ways of having these types of conversations," Baldelli said. "There's a huge disappointment and sadness when you have to wake up to these things. … I shouldn't say there's a disbelief, because I think we've seen these things happening around the country way too much, but it is very disappointing and very sad every time we see this."

Tensions in the Twin Cities have run high amid former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial stemming from George Floyd's death last year.

Outfielder Jake Cave, who also spoke pregame, said he wasn't too familiar with what happened in this latest shooting, but the players were at least aware that it could disrupt the game.

"It's a tough time right now, especially in Minneapolis. You start compounding some things like that, everything like that, the weather, stuff like that. Things get tough," Cave said. "But like [Baldelli] said, we really have no control over what happens in the game or anything like that. So we just have to get ready to play. And when we play, we're going to be ready for it, but if there's an audible, we just do whatever we've got to do."