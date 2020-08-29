DETROIT – The Twins began Saturday’s doubleheader in Comerica Park in first place, where they had resided for all but two July days this season. They ended it in third place, a dwelling they haven’t occupied in midsummer since the Fourth of July 2018. And it took some fireworks to put them there.

Jaime Candelario and Miguel Cabrera each blasted two-run homers in the second game, and the Tigers, who gave up only eight hits all day, swept a pair of seven-inning games, 8-2 and 4-2, at Comerica Park. The Twins have lost four straight games, and at 20-14 are now 1½ games behind Cleveland in the AL Central and a half-game behind the White Sox.

The Twins, still missing Josh Donaldson, Byron Buxton and Mitch Garver from their lineup, have not scored more than three runs in any of the five games on this road trip so far. And they couldn’t change that fact Saturday despite facing a pair of Tigers starters with ERAs of 8.48 and 10.38. Nelson Cruz homered in both games to retake the American League lead, but the only other extra-base hit by a Minnesota batter all day was an Ehire Adrianza double off Matthew Boyd in Game 1. Naturally, he was stranded there.

Rookie Tarik Skubal limited the Twins to two singles and Cruz’s homer in Game 2 to earn his first major-league victory. He nearly allowed another run, but a Miguel Sano blast to the deepest part of the ballpark was caught as it cleared the fence by Tigers center fielder Victor Reyes. Jake Cave immediately got revenge by stealing a home run in similar fashion from Cameron Maybin in the bottom of the inning.

Minnesota’s only other run in Game 2 came after Eddie Rosario hustled from first to third on a single to left field by Sano, then scored on a sacrifice fly. The Twins threatened in the seventh and final inning, putting two runners on with nobody out against Tigers reliever Gregory Soto. But Sano bounced into a double play and Marwin Gonzalez looked at strike three to end the game.

On a day when both teams wore Jackie Robinson’s number, the Twins lost Game 1 in throwback fashion, too.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Randy Dobnak throws during the first inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Detroit.

Detroit piled up 16 hits in only six turns at bat, the most the Twins have allowed in a game this season. But in a modern-baseball rarity, none of them carried over a fence, and only a couple of them even reached the warning track.

Instead, the Tigers peppered Randy Dobnak and reliever Lewis Thorpe with line drives through the infield, perfectly placed ground balls, and even a couple of pop flies to places where no fielder was standing. They’re called singles, a quaint relic of Robinson’s time, but Detroit strung together 13 of them, scored in five consecutive innings, and walked away with an 8-2 victory that knocked the Twins out of first place.

Dobnak, who had never given up more than two runs or eight hits in his previous 15 major-league appearances (11 starts), was his usual self, keeping the ball on the ground, with the occasional hard-hit liner mixed in, and the Twins turned double plays behind him in each of the fist three innings. But of the 24 hitters he faced, 21 of them put the ball into play, and those balls kept eluding fielders.

Christin Stewart managed to hit one beyond Eddie Rosario’s reach at the left-field wall in the second inning to drive in a run, and JaCoby Jones doubled in the fourth inning when Max Kepler raced to the center field wall to reach — but not catch — a long fly in the fourth. The rest of Dobnak’s disappointing day was spent watching loopers fall in and grounders roll through, 10 singles in all, and his ERA balloon from 1.78 to 3.12 in one unfortunate outing.

Meanwhile, Tigers lefthander Boyd, who entered the game on a personal five-game losing streak, suddenly found his stuff against the Twins, allowing just four hits over six innings. One was Cruz’s first home run since Monday, his 12th of the season, which accounted for one run; the other, an unearned run, came home without a hit, on an error that allowed Kepler to reach base, and Jorge Polanco’s sacrifice fly.