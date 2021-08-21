NEW YORK — Now things get difficult.
As if falling behind by a half-dozen runs in each of the first two games wasn't enough, the Twins face perhaps their toughest challenge on Saturday. Gerrit Cole, the Yankees' ace and a pitcher who has dominated the Twins once already this season, is on the mound for today's 1:10 p.m. matinee.
The Twins will counter with their own best pitcher, Kenta Maeda, who has started three consecutive Minnesota victories and shut out the Rays over six innings in his last start. Maeda has never pitched in Yankee Stadium, though given that he's 33 and has been in the major leagues for six years, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli doesn't expect that to be an issue.
"I think Kenta will relish being here and pitching in Yankee Stadium. I'm excited personally to watch him throw against these guys," Baldelli said. "He's been throwing the ball well. It's a good feeling, sending him out to the mound today. It will be a fun day at the ballpark, watching him and Cole go at it."
Fun isn't usually what happens with Cole on the mound. The former first overall draft pick is 11-6 this season and owns a 3.04 ERA. He's faced the Twins twice in his career, for a total of 13 innings — and never has allowed more than one hit in any of them.
Max Kepler returns to the Twins' lineup after sitting out Friday's 10-2 loss to lefthander Nestor Cortes. Here are the lineups for this afternoon's game, which will be televised by FS1 and BSN:
TWINS
Kepler RF
Polanco 2B
Donaldson DH
Arraez 3B
Refsnyder LF
Jeffers C
Gordon CF
Astudillo 1B
Simmons SS
—
Maeda RHP
==
YANKEES
LeMahieu 2B
Rizzo 1B
Judge CF
Stanton RF
Odor 3B
Voit DH
Velazquez SS
Higashioka C
Wade LF
—
Cole RHP