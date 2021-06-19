ARLINGTON, Texas — Cleared by doctors and anxious to play, Byron Buxton has finally convinced Rocco Baldelli. The Twins' center fielder will be in the lineup for today's game with the Rangers.

Buxton, who suffered a strained hip while running out a ground ball on May 6, had grown frustrated with the team's reluctance to allow him to risk re-injury, and when he couldn't run full speed before Wednesday's game in Seattle, he appeared more likely headed to another rehab stint than the Twins' lineup.

But improvement over the past couple of days and an MRI that showed no lingering damage convinced Baldelli and the Twins that it's safe for Buxton to resume play. The Twins have not released today's lineup yet, but Baldelli said Buxton will start and bat second.

"I'll just keep coming out here and test it out and try to keep nagging at them until they put me in the lineup," Buxton said earlier this week, a strategy that appears to finally have worked.

To make room, the Twins optioned Willians Astudillo to Class AAA St. Paul, though he will remain with the Twins until their road trip ends on Sunday. Astudillo lost his utility role to rookie Nick Gordon, who has shown the ability to play both infield and outfield positions. Astudillo was batting .254 on the season, but was only 7-for-46 (.152) with one extra-base hit since May 16.

Randy Dobnak will be on the mound Saturday afternoon for the Twins, who will try to extend their winning streak to three games for the first time this month following Friday night's 7-5 win over the Rangers.