ARLINGTON, TEXAS – Luis Arraez has tripled three times in his brief career, and all three have driven in runs. On Friday, he even managed that trick while leading off an inning.

That's because Arraez's blast over center fielder Adolis Garcia's head led off the 10th inning, with runner-without-portfolio Willians Astudillo placed on second base before the start. Astudillo trotted home, the Rangers eventually forced Arraez and Jorge Polanco home with bases-loaded walks, and the Twins won back-to-back games for only the second time this month, 7-5 in their first game ever at Globe Life Field.

Jose Berrios pitched six strong innings, allowing three runs while striking out six, and left with a 4-3 lead. But Garcia, the Rangers' rookie slugger, quickly tied the game off Jorge Alcala, blasting a 100-mph fastball into the right-field seats, his 17th home run of the season.

The game remained tied until Arraez untied it off Rangers reliever Josh Sborz, who then alternated walks and strikeouts to the next five batters, the last one to Ryan Jeffers adding an important insurance run. Demarcus Evans relieved him, and walked Alex Kirilloff, too, adding another run to the total.

Texas managed to strike back in its turn against Tyler Duffey, with Joey Gallo singling home courtesy runner Nate Lowe. But Duffey escaped the jam by striking out Eli White, and the Twins evened their record on this road trip to 2-2.