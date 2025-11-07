Olson’s Cheers & Jeers: Kudos to this year’s election winners ... and most of the losers

Thank you to the candidates who entered the ring this recent election cycle, the winners, losers and also-rans. It’s easy to criticize politicians and wonder whether their motives are driven by altruism or ego. But their path is not for the lazy. Candidates have to beg constantly for cash. They give up nights and weekends with family and friends to knock on doors in all weather. They face strangers who grill them on a range of heavy concerns from bikeways and lead pipes to recreation center hours and property tax bills. Candidates work around the clock with no guarantee of success and if they win, there’s more of the same. Cheers to St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter for a gracious concession in which he resurfaced his own social media post from two years ago and wished Mayor-elect Kaohly Her good luck. Cheers as well to Minneapolis voters for record turnout. Let’s pump up those participation numbers even more in future years.