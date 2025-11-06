For St. Paul’s Hmong community, pride and expectations after Kaohly Her’s victory

The win comes more than three decades after Choua Lee became the first Hmong St. Paulite to win elected office, taking a seat on the school board in 1991. The city has been sending Hmong legislators to the Capitol since 2002, starting when Mee Moua won a special election to the state Senate early that year, and followed by Cy Thao’s election to the House that fall. St. Paul’s first City Council member of Hmong descent was Dai Thao, elected to represent Frogtown and Midway in 2013.