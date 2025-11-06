For St. Paul’s Hmong community, pride and expectations after Kaohly Her’s victory

The morning after state Rep. Kaohly Her won a historic election victory, You Xiong had plenty of pride in the incoming St. Paul mayor — and plenty of ideas for her.
For starters, Xiong said, how about a traffic signal and wider road in front of the Hmong Village Shopping Center. Also? Increase the clearance of a railroad bridge that sometimes catches the tops of trucks.
The significance of Her’s win wasn’t lost on anyone at the shopping center Wednesday, as word of her triumph over Mayor Melvin Carter spread. But even as people celebrated her rise to the city’s top elected office, they made it clear they have high expectations for the St. Paul’s first Hmong and female mayor.
“We can be better,” said Xiong, whose husband has a shop at Hmong Village. “Everybody can work together to make a difference.”
St. Paul is the heart of Minnesota’s Hmong community and the base of its political power. The city has elected Hmong legislators, school board members and City Council members, but the election of a Hmong woman as mayor is a first in Minnesota.
It was an achievement made all the more poignant because Hmong people don’t have a national identity, said Minnesota Sen. Foung Hawj, DFL-St. Paul, who stayed neutral during the campaign but then decided to attend Her’s party on election night. When the race was called for Her, Hawj said he thought, “it’s finally happened” 50 years after the first Hmong people arrived in Minnesota.
“Rep. Her is a solid-gold example of our American dream — our Hmong American dream,” Hawj said. “I’m so happy for her.”
At Hmongtown Village Shopping Center on Wednesday, Xiong’s husband, Tou Lor, was thrilled and surprised about Her’s historic victory.