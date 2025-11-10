Minnesota applied for a share of Trump’s rural health grant. Now the wait is on

A $1 billion grant to improve rural health care won’t offset the much bigger losses from looming cuts to the federal Medicaid health program, but Minnesota wasn’t going to miss out on its chance for the money.
The state completed its application on time last week for the rural health transformation funding, which President Donald Trump’s administration and congressional Republicans offered to soften the blow of Medicaid cuts. Wisconsin similarly announced its appeal for funding.
“This is a lot of money,” said Diane Rydrych, health policy director for the Minnesota Department of Health. “It’s really significant for Minnesota if we get this grant, but it’s also a really tough time. It’s not going to be sufficient funding to address all needs.”
Next up: an unsettling wait. Minnesota should find out in the next month if it will receive its share.
Each state applied for $200 million per year for five years, but the actual amount could vary. Some have worried Republican-led states could have an advantage, given Trump’s rhetoric against Democrats and actions in Democrat-led cities and states, such as military deployments and immigration crackdowns.
Politicians nationwide offered positive messages for their state’s applications to build support. State Sen. Melissa Wiklund, DFL-Bloomington, issued a statement Friday giving Minnesota leaders “tremendous credit” for an application that could give the state’s “rural health system the support it so urgently needs.”
Those needs became more apparent last week when Allina Health announced it would stop scheduling childbirths at its hospital in Faribault and consolidate those services in Owatonna. The number of Minnesota counties with hospital-based obstetrics care has declined from 64 in 2010 to 50 in 2023 because of staffing shortages and declining births, according to the University of Minnesota’s monitoring.
Minnesota’s application leans heavily on existing but underfunded efforts to stabilize rural health care, said Dr. Rahul Koranne, chief executive of the Minnesota Hospital Association. Community Memorial Hospital in Cloquet offers a childbirth simulation so doctors and nurses from low-birth hospitals can keep their skills sharp.