Vang: Trump’s Great Gatsby moment — partying it up while Americans go hungry

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 8 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
President Donald Trump threw a “Great Gatsby” party this past weekend at Mar-a-Lago while millions of Americans lost their SNAP benefits. It’s one thing to eat cake and drink champagne while others starve; it’s another to rent a jazz band, pour champagne into a tower, and rub it in our faces while calling it presidential leadership.
We all read “The Great Gatsby” in high school — or at least pretended to. Some of us just watched the Leonardo DiCaprio movie and decided that was good enough. But even those who never got past the SparkNotes version remember how it ends: Jay Gatsby, the man obsessed with wealth and illusion, ends up floating dead in his pool.
I don’t know if Trump read F. Scott Fitzgerald — or reads at all — but he’s clearly mastered one of Gatsby’s tragic flaws: pretending glitter is gold.
Trump’s Gatsby soiree was his Marie Antoinette let-them-eat-cake moment, except the cake was gold-leafed, the caviar imported, and the guest list limited to people who don’t know the price of a gallon of milk. Meanwhile, the SNAP program — born in the 1960s as a bipartisan way to ensure Americans didn’t starve in one of the richest countries on Earth — was being gutted.
SNAP isn’t charity. It’s the reason millions of children, seniors and working parents eat. When those benefits vanish, dinner vanishes.
In Minnesota, about 440,000 people depend on SNAP each month. That’s one out of every 13 residents — your elderly neighbor, your children’s classmates, the woman ringing up your groceries at the supermarket. With the payments cut off amid the federal government shutdown, many families across Minnesota are going down to one meal a day. The Trump party didn’t just ignore them. It mocked them with every bottle of $500 champagne that could’ve fed a family of four for a week.