Vang: Trump’s Great Gatsby moment — partying it up while Americans go hungry

I keep picturing Trump dancing with Melania in a designer sequined gown, pretending to be Gatsby and Daisy, when really they’re more like Edgar Allan Poe’s Prince Prospero and his courtiers in “The Masque of the Red Death.” In Poe’s story, the prince and his rich friends lock themselves inside their castle to party while a plague ravages the poor outside. They think they’ve escaped death until “Red Death” itself walks into the ballroom wearing a blood-splattered shroud. Spoiler: It does not end well for anyone in the castle.