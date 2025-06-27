Minnesotans aboard the Titanic told dramatic stories of survival and loss

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
John Pillsbury Snyder and his new wife, Nelle, had their honeymoon interrupted by the most infamous iceberg in history.
In 1912, the Minneapolis newlyweds — he was the grandson of a former governor and a member of the flour mill family, she the daughter of a merchant — were returning from Europe as first-class passengers on the Titanic’s maiden voyage.
Several days into their cruise across the Atlantic Ocean, Snyder woke to the jolt of impact and his wife’s pleas to investigate. Soon they were slipping on flotation devices and boarding the first lifeboat off the starboard side of the doomed vessel.
A reader contacted Curious Minnesota, the Strib’s reader-generated reporting project, to learn more about the Minnesotans who were aboard the Titanic when the ship once deemed “unsinkable” was rent asunder.
Including the Snyders, there were 35 passengers aboard the Titanic “known to be journeying — or in some way connected — to Minnesota,” historian Christopher Welter wrote in a 2007 Minnesota History article.
They came from a wide range of backgrounds, and included immigrants from Sweden, Finland and Norway who were traveling in steerage to join family or find work in Minnesota. Of all the first-, second- and third-class passengers with Minnesota ties, 16 survived, Welter wrote.
In a twist of fate, one who lived was a 21-year-old Duluth woman who said her death at that age had been prophesied by a fortune teller.