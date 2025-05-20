But a lot of this series will likely come down to role players. The Wolves’ first three (and often only three) players off the bench are Naz Reid, Donte DiVincenzo and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (cousin of Shai, in a fun subplot). Those three averaged close to 35 points per game in the regular season, but that has dipped to about 25 in the playoffs. DiVincenzo and Alexander-Walker, in particular, must shoot the ball better than they did in the first two rounds — something Chris Hine talked about in breaking down the series on Tuesday’s Daily Delivery podcast.