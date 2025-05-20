When the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder begin play in the Western Conference finals Tuesday in Oklahoma City, the matchup figures in many ways to be a battle of strength on strength.
Both teams have depth, star power and size. A lot of the series could simply come down to which team executes better and makes more shots.
But there are also some more subtle things to keep an eye on once things tip off at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and throughout the series.
Here are five things to watch for in this series:
Can the Wolves keep from fouling OKC star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (and keep their cool if he gets a few questionable whistles)?
This is a big one. Gilgeous-Alexander, the presumed league MVP this season for the 68-14 Thunder, made almost 100 more free throws than any other player in the league during the regular season. The frustration of dealing with Oklahoma City’s physical defense contrasted against SGA’s ability to get to the line boiled over in a media session with Wolves coach Chris Finch after a game against the Thunder earlier this season. “You can’t really touch Shai,” he said. Full clip:
Can the Wolves get more consistent bench scoring than they have in the first two rounds?
The superstar matchup between Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards will get a lot of headlines, and deservedly so. They are two of the young stars in the league, and they will be tested more than they have to this point in the playoffs by both the magnitude of the series and the defenses they will face.