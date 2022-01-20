Introduction: It was a tale of two nights for the Timberwolves. After a resilient win over the Knicks in which Wolves players — most notably Karl-Anthony Towns — gushed about being able to come through in big moments and battle through adversity, the Wolves melted down in the third quarter of Thursday's back-to-back against Atlanta in an 134-122 loss. Anthony Edwards was ejected. Karl-Anthony Towns had a flagrant foul and constantly battled officials. And afterward, D'Angelo Russell talked about the need for Towns to walk the line with his emotions.

12:00: Wild goalie Kaapo Kahkonen joins the show to talk about his recent stretch of strong play in the absence of Cam Talbot. He also talks about his relationship with Talbot, the developmental curve for a young goalie and how he got his start in hockey.

22:00: An update on the Vikings' search for a new coach and GM, plus Rand gives his thoughts on how likely a Kirk Cousins trade is this offseason.

