Introduction: The Wolves' 124-96 loss to Memphis on Tuesday was predictable and unwatchable on multiple levels. Memphis had far more urgency than Minnesota after losing Game 1 at home, and the Grizzlies played to their strengths with depth, defensive tenacity and offensive rebounding. The Wolves, meanwhile, tried to generate too much offense in isolation and suffered through a night with Karl-Anthony Towns in foul trouble. It was a grinding game early, making it hard to watch — if you could watch at all. Problems with blackouts and streaming services left many fans angry.

7:00: Marcus Fuller joins host Michael Rand for a breakdown of the Gophers men's basketball team's efforts in the transfer portal. After landing Dawson Garcia early in the week, Ben Johnson has turned his attention to bolstering the backcourt.

27:00: Kevin Fiala, Matt Boldy and Cam Talbot continued to shine for the Wild in an important 2-0 over Montreal, while the Twins bullpen blew another lead and misses Taylor Rogers more than ever.

