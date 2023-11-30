WOLVES GAMEDAY

Thursday at 7 p.m. vs. Utah Jazz at Target Center

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartradio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Pregame reading: Troy Brown Jr. emerged as the hero for the Wolves in Tuesday's win over the Thunder.

For the fans: The Wolves have put tickets on sale for a Dec. 6 home game against San Antonio. This is one of two games the league scheduled for the Wolves after they did not advance in the in-season tournament. The other game the Wolves will play will be on Dec. 8 at Memphis.

Opening bell: The Wolves might be without guard Anthony Edwards, who is listed as doubtful after he took a hard fall on his right hip in the third quarter of Tuesday's win over the Thunder. The team is calling Edwards' injury a "right hip pointer." The Wolves were able to beat the Thunder without Edwards playing the last 15 minutes. But their offense seen a dramatic drop-off overall whether he is on or off the floor. The Wolves average 14.8 more points per 100 possessions (not including garbage time), according to the statistical website Cleaning the Glass, when Edwards is on the floor.

Watch him: Second-year center Walker Kessler has scored in double figures in each of the past two games with scoring leader Lauri Markkanen out because of a hamstring injury. Kessler, who recently missed time because of an elbow injury, had scored in double figures just twice before that all season.

Injuries: Aside from Edwards, forward Jaden McDaniels (ankle sprain) and Jordan McLaughlin (knee sprain) remain out for the Wolves. Markkanen, Utah's leading scorer, is not currently on the Jazz's road trip and will be out Thursday. Guard Kris Dunn was also out for Utah on Wednesday for personal reasons.

Forecast: The Wolves already defeated Utah 123-95 on Nov. 4., but this time around both teams will likely be without their leading scorers. That shouldn't be a problem for the Wolves given the talent on their roster, but the Jazz have shown some pluck recently after coach Will Hardy called out his team's effort. They defeated the Pelicans twice without Markkanen headed into Wednesday's game against Memphis. The Wolves should be able to get by Utah without Edwards, especially since Markkanen is out, but it's not a team the Wolves should take lightly. Expect Karl-Anthony Towns to shoulder the bulk of the offense while Mike Conley will also look to shoot more if Edwards can't go.

