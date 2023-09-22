The Timberwolves will be rebooting a vintage uniform in celebration of their 35th anniversary.

For 21 games this upcoming season, the Wolves will be dusting off the inaugural uniforms, with some modern tweaks, that the team used from 1989-1996.

The "Classic Edition" uniform features the crisp white jersey with blue and green lettering and trim, along with the "Old Shep" logo on the side of the shorts. The jersey will feature the Nike Logo on the right shoulder and a sponsored patch from Aura on the left.

To correspond with the uniform, the Wolves unveiled their 35th anniversary court with the original logo at the center.

The uniforms will re-debut on Nov. 8 in a home game against the Pelicans. They'll wear them for an additional 10 home games along with 10 road games.

The jerseys are not yet on sale, but the team said fans can sign up for notifications when they do come on line at timberwolves.com/classic.