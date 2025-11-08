Thousands of Minnesota college students could lose financial aid as program faces $102M deficit

Minnesota’s largest financial aid program likely will come up $102 million short in the current biennium, a situation that may require students’ financial aid awards to be cut in the coming semesters.
It’s the third consecutive year that the Minnesota State Grant program has run a multimillion dollar deficit, and the new projections come just months after legislators made several last-minute cuts and changes to the program’s formula to fix the last shortfall of $239 million. They also boosted its funding by $44.5 million.
The State Grant provides funding to low- and middle-income students attending any Minnesota college. Changes made in July saved the program but reduced the average student’s award by $475 this fall, state officials said.
“It’s worrisome ... because the financial aid is so critical to students,” said Paul Cerkvenik, the Minnesota Private College Council’s president. “I also think it’s really important to recognize there’s a deficit because there’s more students going to college, and that’s a really good thing.”
Rep. Marion Rarick, R-Maple Lake, said the deficit was “a lot of money” and likely would result in grant awards being pared down again.
“They’re definitely going to see some sort of rationing because I don’t know how we can make up a $102 million shortfall,” said Rarick, also the House’s co-chair of the Higher Education Finance and Policy committee. “We have no new money.”
Nicole Whelan, the State Grant research manager for the Office of Higher Education (OHE), said that, though the situation was a big deal, students and families shouldn’t be “overly worried.”
Several factors caused the deficit, she said, including 4,000 more students enrolling in Minnesota colleges and universities this school year and 2,200 more qualifying for the State Grant.