Those blurbs on book covers? Don’t believe what you read.

“I have started saying ‘no’ to anybody I don’t have a personal connection with, which is the thing readers need to be aware of when they’re reading those quotes. Typically, we know each other. We’re colleagues or friends. We’re not going to say anything bad about the book of a colleague,” said Krueger, who added that the very idea behind author quotes may be wrong, since he enjoys Stephen King’s books but not necessarily the ones King blurbs.