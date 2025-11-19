Those blurbs on book covers? Don’t believe what you read.

When book lovers grabbed William Kent Krueger’s early novels because of Lee Child’s praise on the cover — “Krueger hits the sweet spot every time” — there was just one issue: Child hadn’t read the books.
“Lee’s a pretty good friend. I asked him for a quote and he said, ‘I can’t read the book, Kent. I don’t have enough time, but I’ll give you a good quote,’” recalled the St. Paul writer, whose latest book (without a Child quote on the cover) is “Apostle’s Cove.” “And he did, without reading the book. And for the next three or four books, that was the lead quote on the covers.”
Krueger said he knows Child is not the only writer who does that.
Writing glowing praise for the cover of a book, or “blurbing,” is common practice in the publishing industry. Kudos from a bestselling writer are believed to help sell titles from a writer with less renown. The queen of the blurbosphere is Ann Patchett, who’s not just a novelist but also a bookstore owner (Parnassus, in Nashville). Her recommendations adorn book jackets including pal Kevin Wilson’s books such as “The Family Fang,” employee Lindsay Lynch’s debut novel “Do Tell” and other titles, including Catherine Newman’s bestselling “Sandwich.”
The idea behind blurbs is that if a beloved writer likes a book (assuming they have read it), maybe you will, too. But that’s not a universal belief.
“How often does a blurb from a filmmaker appear on another filmmaker’s movie poster? A blurb from a musician on another musician’s album cover?” asked Simon & Schuster publisher Sean Manning in a story for Publishers Weekly. “The argument has always been that this is what makes the book business so special: the collegiality of authors and their willingness to support one another. I disagree. I believe the insistence on blurbs has become incredibly damaging to what should be our industry’s ultimate goal: producing books of the highest possible quality.”
Manning announced that his company would eschew blurbs because he wants writers to spend their time creating books, not blurbs.
That struggle is real, says Krueger — who, for the record, says he only blurbs books he has read (this year, his praise appeared on the covers of books by Joshua Moehling and Minnesota Star Tribune publisher Steve Grove). But reading and blurbing a book takes time away from his own writing.