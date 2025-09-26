Kate DiCamillo channels Hans Christian Andersen in ‘Lost Evangeline’

A: Yes. It’s funny because I was over at Hamline, their MFA in writing for children, I did the commencement address and I talked to the graduates about how, in every setting, when you do a reading there’s either an adult or a kid who wants writing advice. I said, “For all of us, there’s still that hope — and it’s certainly true for me — that somebody is going to tell you how to do it." I said the same thing I always say: This is how I do it and it doesn’t mean I’m telling you to do it that way. There’s only one piece of absolute writing advice I can give and that’s the only way you’re doing it wrong is if it’s something you want to do and you’re not doing it.