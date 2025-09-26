Kate DiCamillo channels Hans Christian Andersen in ‘Lost Evangeline’

Of the title character in “Lost Evangeline,” it is said she “lived a great life of the imagination.” You could say the same about Evangeline’s creator, Kate DiCamillo.
The beloved, Minneapolis-based writer has created more than three dozen books, including two that won the coveted Newbery Award, “The Tale of Despereaux” and “Flora & Ulysses.” Her latest, “Evangeline,” concludes a trilogy of fairy tales set in the mythical land of Norendy, which are linked by characters who flit from book to book (its predecessors are “The Puppets of Spelhorst” and “The Hotel Balzaar”).
Evangeline grew out of the notebooks DiCamillo always keeps with her, with ideas for characters, conversations overheard on airplanes and the like. Described as being “as small as a mouse”, Evangeline is tiny — which, it turns out, is not the only thing she has in common with her creator. The following conversation was edited for clarity and concision:
Q: You’ve said that you sometimes write a book when you need it. Was that true of “Evangeline”?
A: I had this concept and title for — I can go back through my notebooks and answer this definitively, but it was for 15 years at least. I would take it out, do a draft and it was like, “No, that’s not working.” All the drafts got thrown away. The concept and the title just wouldn’t go away and then everything snapped into place when I got the opening thing about her father being a shoemaker.
Q: Why did that detail unlock everything?
A: You can see the house but you can’t figure out how to get into it at first, is how Ann [her friend Ann Patchett] and I always talk about it. I’ve been at this thing long enough now that I knew if I made my mind receptive, I could figure out how to get in. In another way, it’s interesting that the shoemaker element was what unlocked it for me because my father’s father was a shoemaker. So that has a resonance for me, just that word does. And it is not irrelevant that I am a small person in a big world.
Q: Sheesh. How did that not occur to me?