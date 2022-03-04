Introduction: The Wild needed a late rally to defeat a bad team on Thursday, but after coming in having lost six of its past seven games style points were not of the greatest importance. Head coach Dean Evason will take the grinding effort that produced a 5-4 win at Philadelphia and hope that the mistakes that made the game too-close-for-comfort will be erased in the future.

6:00: St. Paul Saints General Manager Derek Sharrer joins the show to talk about actual baseball. Spring training started for the Twins minor league teams. As the Twins' Class AAA affiliate, St. Paul could end up being the only show in town if MLB's labor stoppage continues. Their season opens in a month — April 5 — and while everyone with the team is rooting for a resolution to MLB's woes, they are also preparing to deliver baseball to fans.

19:00: An amazing stat about the Sacramento Kings leads host Michael Rand down a Timberwolves coaching rabbit hole.

