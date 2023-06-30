Introduction: Host Michael Rand appreciates the approach and honesty of the Wild, who addressed an organizational weakness by drafting centers with each of their top three picks in the draft on Wednesday and Thursday. They even skipped a player who was ranked higher on their draft board to make one of the picks, a rare admission for a team to make.

6:00: Star Tribune Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine joins Rand for a breakdown of the Naz Reid signing, what it means for the salary cap, what it does/doesn't mean for Karl-Anthony Towns and how all the pieces fit together with free agency starting Friday.

29:00: After a slow start, the Lynx are winning enough that they are in playoff position.

