The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Global flavors and fried chicken with a cult following fueled a great week of new food finds.

By Nancy Ngo,

Raphael Brion,

Joy Summers and

Sharyn Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 7, 2025 at 12:00PM
Strawberry Tres Leches French Toast at Rio 1854 Latin Craft Kitchen in downtown Stillwater. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Tres leches French toast at Rio 1854

Rio 1854, opened in the former Dock Cafe space, pays homage to its riverfront location and the year Stillwater was incorporated while billing itself as a Latin Craft Kitchen. The new owners, also behind Taco Libre with several locations across the metro, have refreshed the space with powder blue upholstery and other bright touches.

A breakfast/lunch menu is available featuring egg and pancake dishes, salads and handhelds. During the evening hours, a dinner menu rolls out with offerings such as ceviche, pasta, steak and seafood. During a recent lunch visit we gravitated toward the “breakfast across the Americas” section with items such as chilaquiles, Colombian and Venezuelan breakfast plates with arepas (which by the way, come out wonderfully golden crisp).

When here, it would be a shame not to place an order of the tres leches French toast ($15) to share at the table or hog for yourself. It’s that delicious. The kitchen takes key components of the beloved Mexican cake — evaporated milk, condensed milk and heavy cream — and incorporates it into the French toast batter. The result is a spongy coat of tres leches that wonderfully oozes out of the thick, golden toast the moment you cut into it. Sweet and indulgent, it’s like eating dessert for breakfast. Nothing wrong with that. (Nancy Ngo)

425 Nelson St. E., Stillwater, rio1854.com

A wing and a breast of fried chicken and potato wedges with a roll.
Two-piece Fried Chicken Dinner at the Coop in South St. Paul. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

2-piece fried chicken dinner at the Coop

A good way to start a fight with a South St. Paul food aficionado is to ask whether the unmissable order at the Coop is a Coney or fried chicken dinner. Lucky for us, both are food bargains, and in the interest of sharing all we love, my husband and I ordered one of each.

Open since 1963, the Coop is a cherished institution for its comfort food, serving generations saucy ribs, meat sauce-ladled Coney dogs and the crisp and juicy fried chicken. Pressure-fried, all those juices stay inside the meat, and the exterior has a lightly breaded coating that’s crisp and simply seasoned. The two-piece chicken dinner, just $10.25 with a choice of sides (potato wedges are nonnegotiable in my world) and a roll, is a hefty meal. For just a couple of bucks more ($13), a four-piece dinner is a whole feast. (Joy Summers)

157 3rd Av. S., South St. Paul, 651-455-7566

Traditional obleas at Trópico in downtown Minneapolis. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Obleas at Trópico

Everything at Trópico, a colorful Colombian cafe and cocktail bar in downtown Minneapolis’ historic Kickernick Building, radiates tropical energy. Run by Eimy Moraru and family, the casual spot, which opened at the start of 2025, offers fruity cocktails and coffee drinks, sandwiches, arepas and other homestyle favorites that channel her home country’s spirit.

The standout is the traditional obleas ($6). The dessert begins with two thin wafers sandwiching a cool filling of whipped cream, shredded mozzarella and arequipe, a glossy caramel spread made from sweetened milk that’s beloved in Colombia. “Eat it like a burger,” Moraru told me — and she was right. The delightfully messy mix of salty cheese, sweet cream and rich caramel hits some of the same notes as a dessert cheese plate, but more fun.

In Colombia, obleas are a Sunday treat, something families share after lunch while out for a stroll, Moraru said. In Bucaramanga, where she’s from, obleas can be stuffed with a variety of ingredients, including hormiga culona. The large ant, toasted like peanuts, is a regional specialty playfully reflected in the cafe’s wall of tiny ant sculptures, though not on the menu itself. Here, you’ll find fillings like strawberry sauce, diced peaches or chocolate spread — but that super-thick caramel is essential.

Soon, Trópico will have company: Càphin, a Vietnamese coffee shop, is opening its second Minneapolis location in the Kickernick by December, turning the building into a quiet downtown hub for global sweets and caffeine breaks. (Sharyn Jackson)

430 1st Av. N., Mpls., vivetropico.com

Chongqing Spicy Noodles at Meet Up Noodle
Chongqing Spicy Noodles at Meet Up Noodle on Minneapolis' Eat Street. (Raphael Brion)

Chongqing spicy noodles at Meet Up Noodle

Hand-pulled noodles are having a moment in the Twin Cities, and at Meet Up Noodle, the new restaurant focusing on northwest regional Chinese dishes on Minneapolis’ Eat Street, it’s a choose your own noodle adventure situation.

I recently tried a variety of bowls, and the Chongqing Spicy Noodles ($15) was the absolute highlight (the spicy wontons in chili oil were pretty good, too). Piping-hot, spicy, bold, aromatic, with umami depth, the “spicy noodles” are admittedly not all that fiery, but they are a little numbing from Sichuan peppercorns in the broth.

Co-owner Jolene Lin said the broth is made from slow-simmered beef bones combined with spices, including tsaoko (black cardamom), star anise, sand ginger, cassia twig, long pepper and roasted sesame seeds. And then they increase the heat level. “We add our house made pork chili mix” that includes several types of Sichuan chiles and seasonings, Lin explained.

There are seven kinds of hand-pulled noodles at Meet Up: regular, extra thin, thick, flat, wide, extra wide and hand-shaved, as well as a store-bought rice noodle option. As to which is best with a particular broth, that’s up to you to decide. When asked, Lin prefers the Chongqing Spicy Noodles with the regular hand-pulled noodles. “Perfect for soaking up all that spicy goodness,” she said. (Raphael Brion)

2 E. 26th St., Mpls., meetupnoodle.com

Shrimp Tacos from Red Cow in Minneapolis' North Loop. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Tacos at Red Cow North Loop

Red Cow in the North Loop is all grown up. To mark the restaurant’s 10th birthday — and cater to the changing needs of the neighborhood — owner Luke Shimp has given the space a makeover. After a brief closure, Red Cow 2.0 is now up and running with a whole new attitude.

The space is a more grown-up version of its former self, sporting quartz countertops, stylish fixtures and other refined finishes. Meanwhile, the casual nature of the bar area remains (the game of the day continues to play on screens) and the popular cocktails and burger menu is intact. At the same time, beverage director Ian Lowther has expanded the offerings, including a new martini section with seven different takes on the classic. Chef Adam Lerner has also broadened the menu with new items such as tacos, fish and chips, ribs and more.

The shrimp tacos ($18), especially, are a bright spot. Citrusy, creamy and crunchy, they’re reminiscent of Baja-style tacos with a chef’s kiss. Take the jumbo shrimp, with deeply layered and smoky seasonings, generously heaped onto the corn tortilla with black beans, cabbage, avocado and crema. As an option, you can substitute chicken. Pair it with the restaurant’s tasty new mezcal cocktail, and it might just be the perfect meal to usher in this new era. (N.N.)

208 1st Av. N., Mpls., redcowmn.com

Nancy Ngo

Nancy Ngo is the Minnesota Star Tribune assistant food editor.

Raphael Brion

Raphael Brion is the Minnesota Star Tribune's restaurant critic. He previously wrote about and led restaurant coverage for Food & Wine, Bonappetit.com and Eater National.

Joy Summers

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

Sharyn Jackson

Sharyn Jackson is a features reporter covering the Twin Cities' vibrant food and drink scene.

