The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

The space is a more grown-up version of its former self, sporting quartz countertops, stylish fixtures and other refined finishes. Meanwhile, the casual nature of the bar area remains (the game of the day continues to play on screens) and the popular cocktails and burger menu is intact. At the same time, beverage director Ian Lowther has expanded the offerings, including a new martini section with seven different takes on the classic. Chef Adam Lerner has also broadened the menu with new items such as tacos, fish and chips, ribs and more.