The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Tres leches French toast at Rio 1854
Rio 1854, opened in the former Dock Cafe space, pays homage to its riverfront location and the year Stillwater was incorporated while billing itself as a Latin Craft Kitchen. The new owners, also behind Taco Libre with several locations across the metro, have refreshed the space with powder blue upholstery and other bright touches.
A breakfast/lunch menu is available featuring egg and pancake dishes, salads and handhelds. During the evening hours, a dinner menu rolls out with offerings such as ceviche, pasta, steak and seafood. During a recent lunch visit we gravitated toward the “breakfast across the Americas” section with items such as chilaquiles, Colombian and Venezuelan breakfast plates with arepas (which by the way, come out wonderfully golden crisp).
When here, it would be a shame not to place an order of the tres leches French toast ($15) to share at the table or hog for yourself. It’s that delicious. The kitchen takes key components of the beloved Mexican cake — evaporated milk, condensed milk and heavy cream — and incorporates it into the French toast batter. The result is a spongy coat of tres leches that wonderfully oozes out of the thick, golden toast the moment you cut into it. Sweet and indulgent, it’s like eating dessert for breakfast. Nothing wrong with that. (Nancy Ngo)
425 Nelson St. E., Stillwater, rio1854.com
2-piece fried chicken dinner at the Coop
A good way to start a fight with a South St. Paul food aficionado is to ask whether the unmissable order at the Coop is a Coney or fried chicken dinner. Lucky for us, both are food bargains, and in the interest of sharing all we love, my husband and I ordered one of each.
Open since 1963, the Coop is a cherished institution for its comfort food, serving generations saucy ribs, meat sauce-ladled Coney dogs and the crisp and juicy fried chicken. Pressure-fried, all those juices stay inside the meat, and the exterior has a lightly breaded coating that’s crisp and simply seasoned. The two-piece chicken dinner, just $10.25 with a choice of sides (potato wedges are nonnegotiable in my world) and a roll, is a hefty meal. For just a couple of bucks more ($13), a four-piece dinner is a whole feast. (Joy Summers)
157 3rd Av. S., South St. Paul, 651-455-7566
Obleas at Trópico
Everything at Trópico, a colorful Colombian cafe and cocktail bar in downtown Minneapolis’ historic Kickernick Building, radiates tropical energy. Run by Eimy Moraru and family, the casual spot, which opened at the start of 2025, offers fruity cocktails and coffee drinks, sandwiches, arepas and other homestyle favorites that channel her home country’s spirit.