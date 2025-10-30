Milton’s restaurant was going to close, but its customers had other plans

Fran Weber had decided she couldn’t take running Milton’s Vittles, Vino and Beer anymore.
For the past 13 years, the restaurant gave the suburb of Crystal a chance to taste her late son’s recipes. It had been six years since Chad Freeman died on his 37th birthday, and Weber said the restaurant now needed regular infusions of her cash. In September, she announced that October would be Milton’s last month.
“I just didn’t have it in me,” she said.
But its patrons had other plans. They set up a crowdfunding campaign on Weber’s behalf, giving more than $20,000 — enough to stay open through the end of year. Mostly, their words convinced her to grab the lifeline.
Such lifelines are tethered to restaurants’ increasingly important tool of crowdfunding, which can give customers a chance to keep beloved spots open. And Weber’s change of heart hints at the dilemmas of closing long-established eateries, which can traffic as much in sentimentality as in profit.
“They’ve heard that outpour of love and care and support. I think that’s renewed their passion and desire to keep it open for the community,” said Erica Garcia-Jones, who set up the fundraiser. “But we don’t also want to be selfish.”
Serving up homey classics like pot roast, matzo ball soup and mac and cheese, for some longtime customers, Milton’s has become comfort food in more ways than one. For Garcia-Jones, the soup was the last thing the mother of her fiancé ate before she died. And when her younger brother died in April, she found herself back at Milton’s, if not just to talk with Fran’s daughter, Char Freeman.
“Char became a really, really true friend,” Garcia-Jones said. “She had so much wisdom and perspective to offer me.”