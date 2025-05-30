The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

As much of a showstopper were the chicken wings, in which whole pieces are lightly battered — just enough to crisp the skin but not yield breadiness — then fried before being tossed in butter and seasoned with a salt and spice blend. The wings, with an incredible juicy middle, golden crisp and well-balanced seasoning, evoked a sense of nostalgia, the legendary ones from the former Arnellia’s in St. Paul among those that come to mind.