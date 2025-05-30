The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

The Fainting Goat at Alpha & Omega Pizza Farm
Pizza farms are a spring and summer rite of passage in the Upper Midwest. If you’re not familiar, they’re not farms that have some strange, never-before-seen pizza plants. Rather, they’re farms that open their fields to us city folk to enjoy a piping hot wood-fired pizza with music, friends and animals in the most picturesque of surroundings.
I have a bucket list of pizza farms that keeps growing each year, and finally made it to a new-to-me spot less than an hour from home. Alpha & Omega is a twinkle-lit compound of rural possibilities: baby goats, chickens and pigs frolic; there’s ample seating for those who want to picnic upright; overnight guests can “glamp” here; and the pizza truck cranks out farm-fresh pies.
I opted for the Fainting Goat ($24, plus a $10 pre-ordered crust). Instead of sauce, this feeds-two-plus pie is spread with garlic oil and topped with caramelized onions, asparagus, goat cheese and microgreens. (I’m not a goat cheese fan, and got it without, a request the friendly staff was more than willing to accommodate.)
Pizza nights at Alpha & Omega run Thursdays and Saturdays, May through September. Reservations, which you secure by buying a pizza crust, are recommended. (Sharyn Jackson)
6714 Alpha Road, Princeton, Minn., alphaomegafarm.co
The Brutus from Sasquatch Sandwiches
Food truck season is back. Just as the sun lingers a little longer before hitting the horizon, the sunscreen is rediscovered from the medicine cabinet and toes are released without fear of mud covering, the food on four wheels scene comes alive.
Sasquatch Sandwiches is one such entrepreneurial effort. The brightly decorated truck with the eponymous hairy fellow can be found at area breweries. Run by chef Graham Messenger, known for making good things that pair with cold beverages, the menu leans more toward burgers.
But on one warm evening, we found a special known as the Brutus ($15). It’s everything good about a Caesar salad cradled in warm flatbread. Tender, highly seasoned chicken is chopped up on the flattop, getting all crispy around the edges. Fresh lettuce is coated in Parmesan cheese and pulverized breadcrumbs that lend a garlicky bite. The sauce has that anchovy edge, but is predominantly creamy. It’s a handheld dining delight. (Joy Summers)