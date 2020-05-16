The Minnesota Republican Party was forced to postpone its state convention on Saturday after technical problems stymied their ability to hold it virtually.

“In great sadness I’m sorry to share with everyone we’re not going to be able to hold our convention today,” Jennifer Carnahan, the chairwoman of the state Republican Party, told more than 1,500 party activists assembled at their home computers for the convention. “We do not have the ability to move forward at this point in time.”

Party leaders had moved the convention online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They had hoped to use voting software in their virtual gathering to endorse a GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, and to elect delegates and alternates to this summer’s national convention, as well as to choose presidential electors.

But as the meeting got underway Saturday morning, party leaders quickly had to postpone its start by three hours because of issues with the voting software.

In the afternoon, a representative of the software provider, Florida-based Options Technology, came on to tell convention-goers that the system was showing more people logged in to vote than there were delegates credentialed for the conventions. He called it “a situation beyond our control.”

Both the company representative and Carnahan raised the possibility of outside interference.

“There is a possibility there was an attempt by an outside force to impede our system,” Carnahan said. In a subsequent news release, the party even more heavily suggested they had been hacked somehow.

“Our vendor witnessed an unprecedented spike in volume they cannot attribute to normal use of any kind,” read the party’s news release. “The Republican Party of Minnesota will be working with our voting vendor and law enforcement to investigate and determine the source of this disruption.”

Carnahan said the online convention would be rescheduled and that party leaders hoped to set a new course of action in the next few days.

The main order of business for the Minnesota GOP was the endorsement of a U.S. Senate candidate to take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith.

Jason Lewis, a former one-term congressman and longtime conservative radio host, was widely expected to win GOP backing, though he faced a challenge from Rob Barrett, a professor and music producer.

The Minnesota DFL is also scheduled to hold its state convention online at the end of May.