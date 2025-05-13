Supply chain pro says tariffs affect not just economy, but national security

The U.S. needs global trade. However, the country needs to be smart about the policies around it, including tariffs, one local expert says.
Scott Martens — who cut his supply-chain chops in the military, worked for Twin Cities companies and now is a University of St. Thomas professor — says the discussion around supply chains and tariffs needs to include national security implications.
A former Navy officer, Martens flew S-3B Viking multimission jets off carriers USS Enterprise and USS Nimitz in the first Gulf War. After teaching at the University of Minnesota, the University of Iowa graduate now is a professor of supply chains and business analytics at St. Thomas’ Opus College of Business and a consultant.
We asked him about the current tariff uncertainty, especially in regard to China, and its effects on the supply chain. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: How are tariffs today different than the supply-chain crisis that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic?
A: I like to say COVID-19 was as much a supply-chain crisis as it was a health care crisis. Today, I like to say tariffs are not only about economic security but also national security. And what do both COVID and tariffs have in common? They impact global supply chains.
I often say, Americans will not fully appreciate the national security aspect of tariffs and global trade, until one day their iPhones no longer work — because our adversaries have shut down critical supplies.
Tariffs are not only an economic play but also a national security play that requires us to fundamentally and strategically rethink our sources of supply and the supply chains that move them.