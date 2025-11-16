Ramstad: When a pop culture phenom like Kpop Demon Hunters calls, these Target experts answer

In the course of reporting today’s column, I’ve obtained the scoop of the year: The Funko Pop figurines of characters from the hit Netflix movie “KPop Demon Hunters” will arrive in Target stores on Feb. 3.
That development is the outcome of extremely fast but unexpected work. Until suddenly this summer, no one along the global chain of people who make and sell cool, fun, pop-culture products for the Minneapolis-based retailer had any idea this is what would dominate their coming months.
Having spent most of my journalism career covering businesses, I learned long ago how manufacturers, distributors and retailers work with each other for at least a year to put a product on a store shelf or online platform.
But most retailers also have a department that, like firefighters or ER doctors, hustles to respond to something no one saw coming — like the popularity of an animated musical about Korean superhero-singers who protect the world from demons.
At Target, that work springs up in several departments, but none more frequently than “Fun 101,” what Cassandra Jones calls her team.
“It’s because we buy all the fun stuff,” Jones told me, rattling off toys, books, music, entertainment and tech products.
“We’re focused on moving at the speed of culture. A lot of our routines are set up to be able to catch ongoing trends,” she said.
While Target has been in the headlines a lot this year — for inclusion strategy, a leadership change and workforce downsizing — the everyday work continues. One of the company’s distinctive traits has been its ability stay atop multiple waves of pop culture at once.