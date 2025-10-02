Yuen: In era of deep doubt, even ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ is mistaken for AI

Even the cultural juggernaut that is “KPop Demon Hunters” fell into this black hole of deep doubt. This summer’s animated musical about an all-female K-pop band, Huntr/x, saving the world is the most popular Netflix movie of all time. It has also dominated the music charts. The soundtrack climbed to the top of the Billboard 200, and its inspirational single “Golden” is the No. 1 song in the country — an achievement it’s held for seven weeks.