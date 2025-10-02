Yuen: In era of deep doubt, even ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ is mistaken for AI

Raise your hand if you’ve been questioning the veracity of real events, news stories and images posted on social media lately.
It used to be we’d have to tiptoe around a minefield of hoaxes only once a year, on April 1. But thanks to the proliferation of misinformation spawned by artificial intelligence, every day on the internet is an exercise in judgment and media literacy. This landscape of bot-generated clutter has also hardened us to become cynical about the truth.
Even the cultural juggernaut that is “KPop Demon Hunters” fell into this black hole of deep doubt. This summer’s animated musical about an all-female K-pop band, Huntr/x, saving the world is the most popular Netflix movie of all time. It has also dominated the music charts. The soundtrack climbed to the top of the Billboard 200, and its inspirational single “Golden” is the No. 1 song in the country — an achievement it’s held for seven weeks.
Yet the overwhelming popularity of the music led some to apparently assume that the performances were, well, done by robots. Over the summer, a user of the social platform X opined that the success of “Golden” amounted to a shift toward AI “completely taking over the music industry.”
Are people that dumb?
That post, viewed nearly 13 million times, launched plenty of online chatter, including a response from one of the three human musicians who sang vocals for the song. Rei Ami wrote, “EJAE, AUDREY NUNA AND I ARE NOT AI.“ She also asked if people were really that dumb.
Maybe not dumb. But confused. And who can blame them?
Nearly a third of all content on the internet is made by bots, according to cybersecurity firm Cloudflare. Known as “AI slop,” it can range from nonsensical talking kittens on YouTube to one-skillet dinner recipes on Pinterest that link to spam-filled blogs. Owners of “engagement-bait” accounts may churn out flat-out lies and draw high engagement, trick algorithms into boosting their visibility, and then sell the accounts to make money.
We also live in absurd times, where reality seems implausible. I remember thinking there is absolutely no way the president of the United States shared a social media post that said, “I love the smell of deportations in the morning.” Or that he held a press conference in which he urged pregnant women to “fight like hell” through pain or sickness so as to avoid taking Tylenol. But those events actually happened.