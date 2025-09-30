‘Demon Hunters’ K-pop group Twice announces St. Paul date

Currently enjoying the kind of international breakout hit that comes only once in a lifetime for most pop acts, South Korean girl group Twice has announced a U.S. arena tour that will land in St. Paul next spring.
The hitmakers of the No. 2 U.S. dance-pop single “Takedown” — from the animated movie “KPop Demon Hunters” — confirmed an April 12 date at Grand Casino Arena, the hockey hub formerly known as Xcel Energy Center. It will be the first Minnesota appearance by the nine-member ensemble out of Seoul.
Tickets for the Sunday night (school night) concert will go on sale Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com. Registration for presale tickets is now available, also through Ticketmaster. Prices for seats have not been revealed.
With such earlier hits as “The Feels,” “Set Me Free” and “Strategy” — the latter featuring Megan Thee Stallion — Twice already was a fast-rising act in the K-pop music world when it recorded “Takedown” for the “Demon Hunters” movie.
A sleeper hit on Netflix, the film is about a fictitious pop trio called Huntr/x, which fights monstrous creatures and saves the world on the side while performing really awesome concerts. Its soundtrack also featured an even bigger chart-topping hit, “Golden,” whose singers Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami — a trio brought together for the movie — are scheduled to perform it live for the first time Oct. 7 on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”
As for Twice, it already has performed on Fallon and put in a lot of other stage time in recent years, including a big gig in August at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago as well as concerts last year at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and in 2023 at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. Twice’s North American arena tour is scheduled to begin Jan. 9 in Vancouver, British Columbia.