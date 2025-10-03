Agriculture

The last bite: St. Paul’s Taking Stock transforms broth to powder

Also, Cargill’s state of steak, a barbecue-inspired deodorant from General Mills and the new top-selling beer in this week’s food and ag roundup.

By Brooks Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 3, 2025 at 12:31PM
St. Paul-based Taking Stock has pivoted from liquid broths to powdered sipping broth packets promising multiple functional benefits. (Taking Stock)

Welcome to "the last bite," an end-of-week food and ag roundup from the Minnesota Star Tribune.

A decade after debuting their line of bone broths, the team behind St. Paul’s Taking Stock Foods has boiled down their brand into something more portable: powdered sipping broth packets.

The just-add-water pouches are full of prebiotic fiber, collagen, electrolytes, trace minerals and flavor.

“What we’re bringing is something that is really new to market,” said CEO Molly Clark. “It’s hitting a lot of interesting curiosities in consumers.”

Taking Stock is launching two flavors, Fall Spice and Spring Herb, online this month as it builds toward a broader e-commerce debut in January and, eventually, a return to store shelves after about a three-year hiatus. Pre-sales are live now, and a pack of eight runs $34.99, with $7 off during presale.

Taking Stock plans to expand beyond its initial two flavors before launching into retail. (Taking Stock)

Powdered drink packets have seen huge growth in recent years as consumers look for more function in their beverages, be it hydration, energy, fiber or general wellness gains. Taking Stock is combining several different benefits while taking a swing at a whole new “ritual” for folks to add hot water to their powders.

A semifinal placement at the Minnesota Cup in 2023 brought more eyes to the brand. Clark and Chief Operating Officer Maddy Kaudy, who met working in restaurant kitchens, decided to pull the liquid broths from local shelves.

“We wanted to do something riskier,” Clark said. “What if we took 10 years of experience and apply that to a new Day One? I can’t tell you how jazzed I am to be relaunching a product with that knowledge now.”

Plus, with cold weather around the corner, Clark is confident folks will be looking for “cozier and more satisfying ways to hydrate” to help lift the relaunch off the ground.

Data dish

The top-selling beer in America is now Michelob Ultra, Anheuser-Busch proudly proclaimed this month after running the most recent Nielsen sales data.

After the 2023 controversy around partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney dethroned AB InBev’s Bud Light, Mexico’s Modelo claimed the top spot.

Now comes the 22-year-old flag-bearer of the “better-for-you” booze: The low-carb, rice-based malt beverage best known for its advertisements of fit people drinking it and relentless sponsorships of sporting events.

“Consumers are buying more Michelob Ultra than any other beer in America,” said Scott Scanlon, executive vice president of category insights at market research company Circana, in a news release. “The brand stands out as the growth leader in the industry, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down.”

Commodity catch-up

Here’s a stat that’s hard to swallow, given the price of a quality restaurant steak: A quarter of recently surveyed consumers were unhappy with their last restaurant steak because of doneness, inconsistent quality or cut availability.

“In today’s competitive landscape, where past experience is the No. 1 driver of restaurant choice, missing the mark on steak is a missed opportunity for loyalty,” according to the Cargill “State of Steak” report released this week.

Minnetonka-based Cargill has a lot on the line when it comes to selling steak, since it’s one of the country’s four leading beef producers. That self-interest comes through with the report’s recommendation to “position steak as a premium everyday indulgence, not just a special-occasion splurge.”

“Foodservice operators that clearly label grades, offer recognizable cuts and provide steak in a range of formats are better positioned to meet evolving expectations,” the report said.

National nugget

From the people who brought you chicken noodle soup-flavored lozenges, a.k.a. “soup you can suck on,” comes a barbecue-scented deodorant.

Progresso has unveiled the “Pit Kit” that pairs a can of Pitmaster barbecue-style grilled chicken and fire-roasted corn soup with a deodorant stick smelling of smokey barbecue.

Progresso is back with another cheeky marketing stunt: barbecue-scented deodorant. (General Mills)

The General Mills-owned brand’s latest stunt follows on the award-winning Progresso “soup drops” campaign earlier this year.

“While we had the flavors locked in, we realized our fans were missing the smell they got from manning the grill all day,” said María Carolina Comings, business unit director for Progresso at General Mills. “For those who want the credit of standing over an open flame without the hassle of the grill, our new BBQ-inspired deodorant in the Pit Kit is the perfect solution.”

The first batch of the online-only, limited-edition bundles sold out quickly Thursday and will have a second run Oct. 16 at noon.

