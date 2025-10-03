The last bite: St. Paul’s Taking Stock transforms broth to powder

Welcome to “the last bite,” an end-of-week food and ag roundup from the Minnesota Star Tribune. Reach out to business reporter Brooks Johnson at brooks.johnson@startribune.com to share your news and marathon training tips.
A decade after debuting their line of bone broths, the team behind St. Paul’s Taking Stock Foods has boiled down their brand into something more portable: powdered sipping broth packets.
The just-add-water pouches are full of prebiotic fiber, collagen, electrolytes, trace minerals and flavor.
“What we’re bringing is something that is really new to market,” said CEO Molly Clark. “It’s hitting a lot of interesting curiosities in consumers.”
Taking Stock is launching two flavors, Fall Spice and Spring Herb, online this month as it builds toward a broader e-commerce debut in January and, eventually, a return to store shelves after about a three-year hiatus. Pre-sales are live now, and a pack of eight runs $34.99, with $7 off during presale.
Powdered drink packets have seen huge growth in recent years as consumers look for more function in their beverages, be it hydration, energy, fiber or general wellness gains. Taking Stock is combining several different benefits while taking a swing at a whole new “ritual” for folks to add hot water to their powders.
A semifinal placement at the Minnesota Cup in 2023 brought more eyes to the brand. Clark and Chief Operating Officer Maddy Kaudy, who met working in restaurant kitchens, decided to pull the liquid broths from local shelves.
“We wanted to do something riskier,” Clark said. “What if we took 10 years of experience and apply that to a new Day One? I can’t tell you how jazzed I am to be relaunching a product with that knowledge now.”