The last bite: General Mills’ head marketer departs for Wawa

Welcome to “the last bite,” an end-of-week food and ag roundup from the Minnesota Star Tribune. Reach out to business reporter Brooks Johnson at brooks.johnson@startribune.com to share your news and favorite gas station food.
General Mills will be without a chief marketing officer for a time, as Doug Martin has taken the same position at a different food-ish company.
Martin is now heading up the marketing department at Wawa, a gas station chain that is pretty much the Kwik Trip of the East Coast, with a similar cult-like following thanks to its counter-serve food.
In a statement, General Mills thanked Martin for his nearly 20-year tenure at the company and wished him “great success in his future endeavors.” The food company doesn’t have an heir apparent to announce just yet.
“We have a strong brand experience leadership team in place, and they are well positioned and committed to driving growth for General Mills,” the company said in a statement.
Martin no doubt spent plenty of time at Wawa while a student at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School in Philadelphia, which is not far from the convenience store chain’s corporate headquarters.
General Mills employees have said Martin was an affable leader folks wanted to have in their meetings. Now Wawa’s corporate leaders can enjoy that same perk.
Data dish
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is predicting grocery prices will rise 2.4% next year, with meats and sweets leading the increases.