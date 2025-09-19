The last bite: MrBeast and the Jack Link’s sasquatch share a meat stick

Welcome to “the last bite,” an end-of-week food and ag roundup from the Minnesota Star Tribune. Reach out to business reporter Brooks Johnson at brooks.johnson@startribune.com to share your news and favorite moments from Farm Aid.
The Jack Link’s sasquatch made friends with a yeti earlier this year, and now the spokes-squatch for the Wisconsin-based jerky and meat snack company has another beastly buddy: MrBeast.
Jack Link’s landed a collaboration with the YouTube star on retail shelves at Target and Walmart this week featuring multipacks of original, teriyaki, turkey and sugar-free meat sticks.
MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, has a massive social media following and launched his own snack brand, Feastables, a few years back; the Jack Link’s team-up is his first with another food brand and is aimed at younger eaters.
“Jimmy and I came together with a clear goal of fueling a new generation with real, high-quality protein snacks that you can trust and kids actually want to eat,” CEO Troy Link said in a statement this week when announcing the retail launch. “Jimmy is one of the most influential voices of his generation, and together, we’re making high-protein snacking more accessible and exciting.”
Link said in an interview earlier this year that he sees a bright future for meat snacks as all the trends around protein and a growing demand for beef keep fueling the category.
“I feel like we’re really where the consumer is going,” he said.
Data dish
Hormel Foods has reset its environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting, ending the “20 By 30 Challenge″ that laid out 20 goals. Some were highly specific, while the new “Good Feeds Us All” framework more broadly focuses on impacts to the planet and society.