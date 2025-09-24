Suburban gal becomes Land O’Lakes exec, now doesn’t want to leave the farm

Leah Anderson admits she can seem like a fish on land as a Land O’Lakes executive: She didn’t grow up on a farm or graduate with an agriculture-related degree.
But today: “There’s no place I’d rather be.”
“You can be born into it, or you can choose being part of agriculture. And in my case, I chose it,” she said.
As president of WinField United, the Land O’Lakes crop inputs and insights business, Anderson is ushering in a tech boom for ag retailers and the farmers they serve. The Woodbury High School and University of Minnesota alum has led WinField since the start of 2024.
The business operates in 37 states and touches half of all harvested acreage in the U.S. through its member cooperatives that sell seed, fertilizers, pesticides and crop advice. Now imagine that happening with the help of a ChatGPT-like AI digital assistant trained on millions of data points collected through decades.
“That’s not just spidering across the internet like a lot of large language models would,” Anderson said. “This is literally using all of that data collected over 20 crop years to put the absolute best recommendation in the hands of an agronomist who’s working locally with that grower.”
Anderson has gone through the disruptions new technology brought to health insurance and banking as a former tech exec at Blue Cross Blue Shield and U.S. Bank. So when the Minnesota native arrived at Inver Grove Heights-based Land O’Lakes in 2014, it was déjà vu.
“There is so much potential in this industry to use technology,” she said. “That’s why I came.”