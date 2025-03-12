Stand aside, Frey: Our multiracial, working-class community drives commonsense progress in Minneapolis

• Amplifying the voices of residents to other levels of government, carrying on the fight against the pollution of the air we breathe by the Hennepin County Energy Recovery Center (HERC) and other reckless industries, and supporting a reimagining of Interstate 94 through the proposed Twin Cities Boulevard, acknowledging the reality of climate change and the negative health impacts highways have on nearby communities. These issues concern some of the most densely populated parts of Minneapolis, while Hennepin County delays and the Minnesota Department of Transportation seems uninterested in seriously addressing climate change.