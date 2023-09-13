St. Thomas on Wednesday announced that Fox 9+ will be the TV home for Tommies athletics for the 2023-24 season. The network will air select home games for football, men's and women's basketball, and men's and women's hockey. Notably, the final four Tommies home football games this season will be televised on Fox 9+.

The full schedule will be announced by the station and St. Thomas when determined later this year.

The deal is the first of its kind for the Tommies, who announced a new streaming partner, Midco Sports Plus, in early August. Production for both Fox 9+ and Midco Sports Plus will continue to be provided by the University of St. Thomas, including activation of student experiences, with Fox 9+ providing an onsite reporter during select events.

All televised games will be available on satellite and cable in addition to Hulu Live, Sling TV, FuboTV and YouTube TV.