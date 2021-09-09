A new school year begins Thursday in the St. Paul Public Schools with more high school students boarding Metro Transit buses and many parents still yearning to put their children in the district's new online school.

This week, the state's second-largest district announced it would have to expand its use of Metro Transit because it did not have enough drivers for yellow school buses.

A projected shortage of 40 drivers grew last week to 76, forcing a reduction in bus routes. The end result finds high schoolers at Central, Como Park, Harding and Washington Technology Magnet School being shifted to Metro Transit buses and students at seven elementary and middle schools facing new school start times.

American Indian Magnet School, Jie Ming Mandarin Immersion and L'Etoile du Nord lower campus will begin classes at 8:30 a.m.; L'Etoile du Nord upper campus at 8:40 a.m.; Battle Creek and Murray middle schools at 9 a.m.; and Capitol Hill Magnet School and Wellstone Elementary at 9:45 a.m.

In a statement Tuesday, the district apologized for the last-minute changes, but said they were needed to ensure enough yellow buses were available to transport elementary and middle school students.

The revised school schedules are expected to be in place until at least winter break, the district said.

Three weeks ago, the district decided to immediately expand its new SPPS Online School — initially being designed for high schoolers — to include students from kindergarten through grade 12. That touched off a rush of applications that left dozens of students on waiting lists and many parents frustrated about the prospects for online instruction.

Lynda Thurstin, a parent who lives on the city's North End, said she wanted her two children to go online and learned her seventh-grader Amore is 40th on that class's waiting list and kindergartner Bonita is 15th on her list.

Why distance learning — again?

"Because of COVID and the delta variant, and (Amore) is not vaccinated," Thurstin said. "With the uncertainty of what's going on, it's pretty scary nowadays."

Thurstin began corresponding with the district's placement center on Aug. 27 — days after applying — but it wasn't until Tuesday when it finally became clear, she said, that no spaces would be available for the start of the year.

"When will I find out if they have been accepted?" Thurstin asked in an e-mail.

"There is no definitive time," the district replied. "When it happens, we will notify you."

On Wednesday, she was shopping for clothes for Amore, who begins the year at Washington Technology Magnet.

Spokesman Kevin Burns said in a written statement Wednesday that slightly more than 1,000 students have enrolled for the online school, with waiting lists for most grades.

"Like our traditional schools, there are capacity limits to ensure we can offer all students a high-quality educational experience with enough teachers, support staff and services to fully support their learning and development," he said.

The statement made no mention of whether an expansion of the online school was possible or had been ruled out.

But in an e-mail Wednesday night to families with children on the waiting list, the district said: "We will be closely monitoring attendance during the first weeks of school to identify additional teaching staff that we could bring to the online school and will communicate with families if more capacity becomes available."

If parents choose to keep their children home, the district will excuse absences through Sept. 17, the e-mail said. But there were no guarantees the kids would get seats in the online school, the district said.