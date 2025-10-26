St. Paul Farmers Market grows with new indoor space

The St. Paul Farmers Market is opening a new indoor market space to boost its offerings year-round.
The expansion into the former Black Dog Cafe space not only allows vendors to extend their seasons, but it also offers customers and growers more parking and a temperature-controlled shopping experience. Organizers also hope the space will help revitalize Lowertown, a neighborhood that has been struggling in recent years.
Roberto Galvan, co-owner of Galvan Foods & Tortilleria, said the new space will help vendors so they’re not outside during Minnesota winters.
“I’ve been out there for the past three years in subzero temperatures making tacos with my bare hands,” Galvan said. “This is an opportunity not only for customers to be comfortable, but also to expand the market.”
Jim Golden, the market’s executive director, said the space at 308 Prince St. around the corner from the outdoor market has been a long time coming. Its amenities will provide new opportunities for vendors.
“It’s tough to make it in farming,” he said. “What the indoor market does is it allows the opportunity for growers to have access to customers, and a kitchen, and a place to sell themselves.”
The indoor market will be open alongside the outdoor market from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays, Golden said. He hopes for the indoor space to be open seven days a week by the spring.
This isn’t the first time the market has tried an indoor expansion. A previous indoor Lowertown farmers market was held in the Market House on the other side of the outdoor market, but it ended when the COVID-19 pandemic began.