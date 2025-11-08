Vang: From fighting for survival to leading out in the open

Over this past year writing for the Minnesota Star Tribune as a contributing columnist, I’ve met young Hmong women who have approached me with tears in their eyes, telling me my words gave them hope — that in my columns, they could see their own voices reflected back. It is humbling and bittersweet to realize that, half a century after our arrival in this country, I am the first Hmong American columnist for a major news outlet. I don’t cling to that title. Instead, I long for the day when I am one of many — when Hmong voices fill our newsrooms, city halls, and boardrooms, shaping the stories that define us all.