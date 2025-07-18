Roper: City-owned storage site at Minneapolis light-rail station is a poor use of prime land

Sign up here to follow this column by email.
Nothing says “Welcome to Minneapolis” like a mountain of crushed concrete.
That’s what will greet future Southwest light-rail passengers along the sparsely populated, industrial path that trains will follow as they rumble into downtown.
Minneapolis leaders held their nose just over a decade ago when they approved this strange route. Then-Council Member Lisa Bender argued that the train “bypasses our city’s neighborhoods” during a 2014 rally calling for better bus connections.
I remember hunting for the locations of the proposed Southwest stops, ambling along freight tracks as I imagined a future where the area didn’t feel quite so ... empty. Now, two years from the ribbon-cutting, the primary difference is just that shiny new stations dot the landscape.
This emptiness is especially stark at the Bassett Creek Valley station, which is interesting because it was built alongside a large city-owned site once eyed as a prime spot for redevelopment. The city uses it to recycle concrete and store street sweepings.
This moonscape is known as Linden Yards. You don’t hear much about it today, but overhauling Linden Yards was a big part of planning for the area two decades ago.
“[I]ts proximity and visual prominence as a gateway into downtown Minneapolis suggests a higher and better use,” said the 2007 Bassett Creek Master Plan, which called for a mix of office, housing and civic uses on the Linden Yards site. Neighbors objected to a proposal to store trains there, because of its great potential.