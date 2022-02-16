BEIJING — The quarterfinal game ended where no one wanted it to end on Wednesday. With a shootout to determine who would advance to the medal round of the men's Olympic hockey tournament.

And that where Team USA's ride came to an end.

Tied 2-2, only one goal was scored during the shootout - and it was by Slovakia forward Peter Cehlarik, who beat USA goaltender Strauss Mann to his right.

USA's Andy Miele had a chance to extend the shootout, but his attempt was thwarted by Patrik Rybar, sending Slovakia into delirium as Team USA's stunned silence said it all.

The youngest team in the tournament played older for most of it its run but could not put away Slovakia in the third period, leading to a scoreless 10-minute overtime then the shootout.

After getting two power plays in the third, including a 5-on-3 advantage for 1 minute, 37 seconds, Team USA found out how costly those missed opportunities were.

Slovakia pulled its goaltender with less than two minutes remaining and cashed in when Marek Hrivik poked in a rebound to tie the game with 43.7 seconds remaining, sending the game into a 3-on-3, 10 minute overtime.

Mann and Rybar stopped their fair share of shots and thwarted a couple of 2-on-1 breaks during overtime. None bigger when the Gophers' Matt Knies drove to the net with seconds remaining but had his backhander stopped by Rybar. It was time for the shootout.

Team USA once again fell into an early hole on Wednesday.

Juraj Slafkovsky, just 17 years old, is one of the top teenagers in the world and a key cog in Slovakia's offense. He entered Wednesday with four goals in the tournament, leading all players.

He made it five goals midway through the first period when he got the puck with space in front of the net and buried a shot past Mann. Slovakia's forecheck was effective there, keeping the puck in the USA's end while Slafkovsky got free. It was third consecutive game that Team USA has fallen behind early.

Fortunately for Team USA, they have responded each time.

With less than a minute left in the opening period, Kenny Agostino brought the puck out of the neutral zone and passed to Steven Kampfer, who fed Matty Beniers. Beniers found Nick Abruzzese heading for net. Abruzzese went forehand to backhand then through Rybar's legs to time the game. A beautiful move and goal.

But it was obvious from the start the Slovakia could play with the United States. It has some speed, some grit and a big time goal scoring prospect in Slafkovsy that Team USA was going to have to contend with to get to the medal round.

Team USA's fourth line put it ahead with 11:04 in the second when St. Cloud State's Sam Hentges took a pass from college teammate Nick Perbix, wheeled and fired past Rybar. It was Hentges' first goal of the tournament and a deserved reward for a fourth line that was effective throughout the game. But it was a few moments after that when team captain Brian O'Neill blocked a shot and hobbled off the ice. He never returned.

Team USA took a 2-1 lead into the second intermission, but Slovakia outshot it 13-6 in the second and had some decent chances. Team USA needed to simplify its game and not get too fancy. But it just couldn't find another goal in regulation.