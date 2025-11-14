The folks who set betting lines project the Gophers football team to get steamrolled off the field Friday night at Oregon. Being cast as a three-touchdown underdog in a conference game doesn’t paint a rosy outlook.
This will be the Gophers’ fourth road game this season. They performed poorly in the previous three and lost all of them.
They are walking into one of the toughest environments in college football against a top 10 opponent that doesn’t lose at home very often and is eyeing a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Iconic broadcaster Keith Jackson once described Oregon’s Autzen Stadium with an air of romanticism: “Per square yard, the loudest stadium in the history of the planet.”
Hence, the lopsided point spread for the Gophers’ maiden voyage to Eugene.
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck has stated on multiple occasions that he has a “really good football team.” Here’s the perfect opportunity to validate that endorsement, to play well against a talented team when the college football world expects a blowout and flip a narrative that they created themselves.
The Gophers are 6-3 overall, 4-2 in the Big Ten. They are closer to the top of the Big Ten standings than the bottom. Their record is good, not great, but right where most of us predicted before the season.