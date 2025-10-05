COLUMBUS, OHIO — As the more than 105,000 revelers were slowly making their way out of Ohio Stadium late Saturday night, Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck gave his view on what happened.
Over the previous 3¼ hours, Fleck’s team endured many unpleasantries that made the Homecoming crowd so happy.
“When you get beat up in a fight, you’ve got to respond to it,” Fleck said after the Gophers absorbed haymaker after haymaker in a 42-3 loss to Ohio State, the nation’s top-ranked team and the defending national champion. “And I know our guys will. We’ve got a really good football team — we really do. That just happened to be an exceptional football team we played today."
There will be few arguments against the exceptional nature of the Buckeyes, who have given up a combined 25 points in five games this season.
Ohio State outgained Minnesota 474-162 and allowed only 96 yards over the final 53 minutes, 5 seconds after the Gophers’ opening drive led to a field goal.
The Buckeyes amassed five passing plays of 29 yards or longer and averaged 12.2 yards per pass attempt. They went 7-for-10 on third downs to the Gophers’ 1-for-11.
As for Fleck having a really good football team, that’s something he and his coaches have the chance to prove the rest of the season.
The Gophers (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) start a four-game run leading to their second bye week with this: at home against Purdue (2-3, 0-2) on Saturday, home vs. Nebraska (4-1, 1-1), at Iowa (3-2, 1-1) and home vs. Michigan State (3-2, 0-2).