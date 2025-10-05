Takeaways: Gophers pounded by top-ranked Ohio State 42-3

COLUMBUS, OHIO – Gophers coach P.J. Fleck, during his pregame radio interview before Saturday night’s game at No. 1 Ohio State, stressed the need for his team to be aggressive against the defending national champions.
From the start, Fleck took an aggressive approach, opting to receive the opening kickoff rather than deferring the choice to the second half, which the Gophers usually do. The move helped lead to an early 3-0 lead.
Problem is, an aggressive strategy doesn’t work well when the opponent is ripping off plays of 48, 31, 49 and 44 yards in the first half alone. Those big plays sent the Buckeyes to a 42-3 victory on Homecoming night in front of 105,114 at Ohio Stadium.
Carnell Tate caught seven passes for 163 yards in the first half alone, including a 48-yarder that got Ohio State going, a 49-yarder that led to their second touchdown and a 44-yarder that scored the Buckeyes’ third TD for a 21-3 halftime lead.
Julian Sayin completed 23 of 27 passes for 326 yards and three TDs for Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten). Jeremiah Smith caught seven passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns.
Ohio State outgained the Gophers 474-162.
Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey completed 15 of 26 passes for 94 yards. Running back Darius Taylor returned from a two-game injury absence to rush eight times for 12 yards.
Minnesota took a 3-0 lead on Brady Denaburg’s 27-yard field goal that capped a 13-play, 66-yard drive that ate 6:55 off the clock. Lindsey was 8-for-10 for 65 yards on the drive, with a 25-yard gain to tight end Jameson Geers to the Ohio State 29 and a 10-yarder to Jalen Smith to the 10. A 1-yard completion and two incomplete passes forced the Gophers to opt for the field goal.