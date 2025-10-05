Takeaways: Gophers pounded by top-ranked Ohio State 42-3

With his team trailing by 11 points, Fleck made an aggressive call, going for it on fourth-and-1 from the Minnesota 44. Taylor was stopped for no gain, and Ohio State immediately cashed that in for a 21-3 lead. Tate got behind cornerback Za’Quan Bryan, who bit on a play-action fake, and hauled in a 44-yard TD pass from Sayin. From there, the Buckeyes had the game in cruise control.