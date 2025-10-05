Takeaways: Gophers pounded by top-ranked Ohio State 42-3

Gophers

The Gophers took an early lead, then gave up one big play after another to the defending national champions at the Horseshoe.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 5, 2025 at 3:00AM
Gophers defensive back Mike Gerald, left, tackles Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate during the first half Saturday night in Columbus, Ohio. (Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – Gophers coach P.J. Fleck, during his pregame radio interview before Saturday night’s game at No. 1 Ohio State, stressed the need for his team to be aggressive against the defending national champions.

From the start, Fleck took an aggressive approach, opting to receive the opening kickoff rather than deferring the choice to the second half, which the Gophers usually do. The move helped lead to an early 3-0 lead.

Problem is, an aggressive strategy doesn’t work well when the opponent is ripping off plays of 48, 31, 49 and 44 yards in the first half alone. Those big plays sent the Buckeyes to a 42-3 victory on Homecoming night in front of 105,114 at Ohio Stadium.

Carnell Tate caught seven passes for 163 yards in the first half alone, including a 48-yarder that got Ohio State going, a 49-yarder that led to their second touchdown and a 44-yarder that scored the Buckeyes’ third TD for a 21-3 halftime lead.

Julian Sayin completed 23 of 27 passes for 326 yards and three TDs for Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten). Jeremiah Smith caught seven passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

Ohio State outgained the Gophers 474-162.

Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey completed 15 of 26 passes for 94 yards. Running back Darius Taylor returned from a two-game injury absence to rush eight times for 12 yards.

Minnesota took a 3-0 lead on Brady Denaburg’s 27-yard field goal that capped a 13-play, 66-yard drive that ate 6:55 off the clock. Lindsey was 8-for-10 for 65 yards on the drive, with a 25-yard gain to tight end Jameson Geers to the Ohio State 29 and a 10-yarder to Jalen Smith to the 10. A 1-yard completion and two incomplete passes forced the Gophers to opt for the field goal.

The Gophers needed drives like those – preferably ending in touchdowns – to have a chance to upset the Buckeyes. Instead, Ohio State forced two three-and-outs and followed up with touchdowns for a 14-3 second-quarter lead.

With his team trailing by 11 points, Fleck made an aggressive call, going for it on fourth-and-1 from the Minnesota 44. Taylor was stopped for no gain, and Ohio State immediately cashed that in for a 21-3 lead. Tate got behind cornerback Za’Quan Bryan, who bit on a play-action fake, and hauled in a 44-yard TD pass from Sayin. From there, the Buckeyes had the game in cruise control.

What it means

The Gophers entered the game as 23½-point underdogs, so the outcome shouldn’t come as a surprise. They lost to the Buckeyes for the 14th consecutive time and dropped to 7-48 all-time against Ohio State. The promising start gave way to Ohio State’s dominance. The Gophers are 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten with seven games remaining in the regular season.

Play of the game

Ohio State delivered the dagger in the first half on Sayin’s 44-yard TD pass to Tate.

Turning point

Down 3-0 in the first quarter, Ohio State got a 48-yard connection from Sayin to Tate, who got behind the defense. Two plays later, C.J. Donaldson scored from the 1 for a 7-3 lead.

Key stat

8-for-8, 65 yards The passing line for Gophers quarterback Drake Linsdey on his first seven passes. After that, Ohio State adjusted and held him to 7-for-18 for 30 yards.

MVP: Carnell Tate, Ohio State

The junior wide receiver put his stamp on this game in the first half, catching seven passes for 163 yards in the first 30 minutes. He finished with nine receptions for 183 yards and a TD.

Injury report

Gophers running back Darius Taylor returned from a two-game absence because of a hamstring injury. He rushed eight times for 12 yards in the first half and did not play in the second half, possibly a decision dictated by the score.

Gophers linebacker Maverick Baranowski left the game in the first quarter but quickly returned.

Up next

Gophers vs. Purdue, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Huntington Bank Stadium, BTN, 100.3-FM

Minnesota returns to Dinkytown for homecoming against the Boilermakers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten), who lost at home 43-27 to No. 22 Illinois on Saturday. Under first-year coach Barry Odom, Purdue started the season with victories over Ball State and Southern Illinois but followed with losses to USC, Notre Dame and the Illini. The Boilermakers entered Saturday averaging 28 points per game but were giving up 26.5, which ranks 16th in the Big Ten.

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

