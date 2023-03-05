STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Filip Gsutavsson, Wild: He stopped 31 shots to record his second shutout of the season.
2. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center scored the game-winner and added an assist.
3. Matt Boldy, Wild: The winger also tallied a goal and an assist.
BY THE NUMBERS
6-0-2 Record for Gustavsson over his past eight starts.
17 Goals given up by the Wild since Feb. 11, which are the fewest in the NHL.
49 Points for Eriksson Ek, which ties his career high from last season.
