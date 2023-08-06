IMPACT PLAYER: Ryan Jeffers, Twins

For the first time in nearly two years, Jeffers had a game with four RBI. Extending his hitting streak to 11 games, the catcher hit two homers and a double.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 Runners the Twins left on base. They had four hits in seven at-bats with runners in scoring position.

14 Batters Kenta Maeda retired in a row to end his six-inning start. He gave up two hits and one run.

.319 Max Kepler's batting average in his past 20 games.