Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand to break down the big stories over the weekend. Where to start?

Well, Rand and Reusse began with Kirk Cousins' contract extension with the Vikings, which added a year to his deal and guaranteed the QB another $35 million while lowering his cap hit for this season. The creative deal, which has a couple of void years tacked onto it, makes some sense. But Rand hates it from the standpoint of it representing a status quo that hasn't been working over the past four seasons.

Plus three big Twins trades over the weekend left Rand and Reusse mostly scratching their heads. If there aren't more moves to come, it feels even more puzzling.

